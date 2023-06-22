This weekend, 24-25 June sees a special season of three powerful new Italian documentaries at the Bertha Dochouse, the screen dedicated to documentaries at the Curzon Bloomsbury cinema. All three films are promoted by the legendary Cinecittà Studios and tell three distinctive stories of Italian life and culture.

The most rousing of these, by Giulia Giapponesi, is a deep dive into Bella Ciao, now a worldwide anthem of resistance, tracing its origins to partisan battlefields and waterlogged rice fields, with fascinating interviews with veterans and musicologists, vivid and amazing archival footage, classic performances from Yves Montand, Modena City Ramblers, Vinicio Capossela and more, and stirring testimony from as far afield as Turkish dissidents and Kurdish rebels today.

Equally rich in archival visions, experimental films and home movies is the moving and poetic Svegliami a Mezzanotte, directed by the always interesting Francesco Patierno, a highly original autobiographical journey by writer Fuani Marino through her struggles with mental illness and fulfilment with her family.

And completing the trilogy is Il Posto (from Mattia Colombo) which follows the endless literal journeys of the uniquely Italian purgatory of those hundreds of applicants for state jobs who have to sit mass exams for a handful of vacancies, in this case trained nurses whose talents are going to waste on the autostrade of Italy. On long bus rides from Naples up and down the spine of the country we meet these various characters whose hope shines through.

All three screenings will include conversations with their directors, and a few free tickets for each are offered to the first readers of Londra Italia who contact malaikabova@googlemail.com