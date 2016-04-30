Thousands of Italians expected to drive to Leicester next week to join the party
A Facebook football fan page with 1.2m followers has organised a mass car exodus from Milano to Leicester. Up to 65,000 are expected to join.
Almost every Italian football fan is supporting Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester for the Premiership. But for some of them watching on tv is simply not enough.
A popular Italian Facebook page, Calciatori Brutti, (literally "Ugly Players") is organising a mass car trip from Italy to Leicester for the last home match on May 7, with thousands expected to join.
Ca…