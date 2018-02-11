New documentaries shed fascinating light on the historic Italian community in London
Nicola Gallani's "Arrivederci Clerkenwell" uses archive footage to illustrate the story of London's Little Italy. Patrick Grassi's "Sharp Families" tells the story of family of knife grinders from Dolomites.
A double bill of new short documentaries shed fascinating light on the historic Italian community in London at a special screening organised by CinemaItaliaUK at the Regent Street Cinema last month.
The opening titles of Arrivederci Clerkenwell directed by Nicola Gallani use delightful vintage graphics from fifty years ago and she has unearthed a wealth …