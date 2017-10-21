Italian movies shine at the London Film Festival
Dark visions of South Italy, a sophisticated gay coming of age story, and a silent classic made more than 100 years ago.
The BFI London Film Festival which finished last weekend boasted a variety of fine new Italian films and others which drew on the riches of Italian history and landscape.
Highest profile of these and destined for future glory is Call Me By Your Name, the latest powerful English language ensemble drama by Luca Guadagnino, director of A Bigger Splash and I…