Drama and fairy tales, Italian films shine at the London Film Festival 2018
Dogman is Garrone's best film yet, while Lazzaro is a lunar masterpiece, utterly original and beautifully moving
The 2018 London Film Festival included an impressive selection of new Italian films that cinemagoers can look forward to in the coming months. The only organization that may not relish the prospect is the Castel Volturno Tourist Office, if there is such a thing. Already damned by Gomorra as a mafia stronghold, two new films use the setting of this decay…