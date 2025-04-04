The 15th annual Cinema Made in Italy festival which recently ended in London showcased ten of the finest new Italian films and featured an impressive panorama of the country's society today and its dramatic history, for the first time shown at the British Film Institute's prestigious South Bank cinemas.

True historical stories spanned as far back as the year 1800, with this period beautifully evoked in Margherita Vicario's Gloria!, set in a musical institute for girls near Venice. The journey then moved to rural Sardinia of the late 19th century, its landscapes worthy of the Macchiaioli painters, from which arose the surprising and prodigious literary genius of Grazia Deledda, winner of the Nobel prize in 1927, depicted in Maria Grazia Perria's L'amore a la gloria: la giovane Deledda.

The great Gianni Amelio's new film Campo di battaglia thrusts us into the horrors of the First World War, exploring two very different military medics' approaches to the wounded and shell-shocked and their terror of returning to the front.

Two contrasting biographical films depicted the Italian political scene in the 1970s and 80s: Andrea Segre's Berlinguer: la grande ambizione, a gripping account of the great Communist Party leader at a time of crisis, superbly played by Elio Germano; and Giulia Louise Steigerwalt's Diva futura, a rather chaste and overly airbrushed saga of the rise of porn stars Moana Pozzi and Cicciolina to political office.

The brilliant Vittoria by Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kaufmann stands alone as the very moving story of a couple from Naples determined to adopt a girl from Belarus, re-enacted by an actual couple who did this in real life.

A hymn to cinema, Francesca Comencini's Il tempo che ci vuole is a memoir of childhood with her father Luigi - her mother and three sisters strangely absent - as he makes his television series Le avventure di Pinocchio, while his earlier classic Pane, amore e fantasia was also shown in this festival.

Veteran director Pupi Avati delivered the gothic horror L'orto Americano, filmed in the American midwest and northern Italy in gorgeous black and white, with some truly disturbing imagery and a cameo by the legendary British actress Rita Tushingham. The programme concluded with Anywhere anytime, in a very contemporary and multicultural Italy, but which echoes back again to classic Italian cinema as an African migrant experiences the Ladri di biciclette of today's Turin.