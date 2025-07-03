Next weekend Cinecitta presents the return of the Italian Documentary Season at the Bertha Dochouse screen in the Curzon Bloomsbury cinema: the British premieres of three inspiring and very different views of an unseen Italy, followed by Q&A sessions with their directors.

The Castle shows three delightful children telling their own stories in the immersive midst of the chaos of downtown Palermo creating a fantasy world in a derelict building facing the loss of their dusty paradise when the when the place is threatened with renovation

Gen is a highly topical film following a controversial doctor in Milan working with transgender patients who wish to have children, navigating a brave new world in the face of prejudice and incomprehension.

And last and longest, Bestiares, Herbaria, Lapidaries is a mesmerising three and a half hour filmic encyclopaedia of found footage and documentary film on animals, plants and stones based around the historic Orto Botanico in Padova, a beautiful journey into our relationship with the natural world.

The films are showing this Saturday and Sunday with programme details here:

https://dochouse.org/italian-doc-season/