Cosaporto, the digital marketplace launches in London offering doorstep delivery of artisanal food, drink e gifts

A digital marketplace offering delivery of artisanal food, wine and gifts has officially launched in London. Cosaporto offers concierge-style delivery, allowing products to be collected from the capital’s finest producers and retailers and brought direct to the doorstep within hours of ordering. Gifts can be accompanied by a hand-written card for an extra special personalised touch.

The marketplace offers a selection of specialist retailers to shop from. Including iconic West London bakery, Peggy Porschen; family chocolatier, Maison Samadi; specialist gelateria, Unico and expert florist, Lavender Green.

The service offers the unusual option to make up a gift selection from multiple retailers so there’s no need to choose just one supplier, but instead create a gift bundle from a whole range of specialists.

Whether it’s a gift for a distinguished foodie, a show-stopping child’s birthday cake, a hamper of incredible cheese and charcuterie for a fireside picnic, or a stunning bouquet of English grown flowers for your favourite person, Cosaporto’s curated selection of suppliers is bound to have just the thing.

Cosaporto, meaning ‘what can I bring?’ has already seen huge success in Italy, where it has been running since 2017, with its headquarters based in Rome, alongside other regional services in Milan, Bologna, Florence and Turin. The service has even been used by the last two Popes for delivery of cakes to the Vatican from their favourite bakeries.

Founder and CEO of Cosaporto, Stefano Manili comments: “We’re delighted to bring Cosaporto to London. We soft launched our delivery service in the capital earlier this year, but with another lockdown setting in we’re launching officially as we want to ensure Londoners can continue to enjoy incredible food, drink and gifts whilst they’re at home, as well as supporting our partner retailers who are bound to be hit hard by the latest restrictions. For us quality is key, we’ll only work with the best of the best, to bring an unrivalled service to our customers.”

Regular delivery starts from £5.90 and it’is free for over £69, but until the end of June there is free delivery and 15% off for LondraItalia’s readers using the code treatyourself15.

www.cosaporto.it