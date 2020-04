Quando 20mila morti sarebbero stati un buon risultato per il governo britannico

20,319 – #Covid19UK deaths in hospital

(That’s +813 on yesterday @DHSCgovuk; biggest rise since Tues.)

Reminder that @uksciencechief Patrick Vallance said last month: "If we can get this down to numbers, 20,000 [deaths] and below, that's a good outcome"

pic.twitter.com/Lw1nQUu0xC

— Andrew Burdett (@Burdett) April 25, 2020