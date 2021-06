Londra anticipa l’estate: 10 giorni a una media di 27 gradi

As summer warms, get #WeatherReady by planning your time outside to avoid the hottest part of the day. Make sure that you have sunscreen, water & a hat. Think about others in your community too – here are some tips for staying cool in warm weather. @PHE_uk https://t.co/2l1osxEH4h pic.twitter.com/z789qP72sB

— Met Office (@metoffice) June 7, 2021