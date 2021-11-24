“Frames of Representation”: a strong Italian flavour to the annual festival of experimental documentary films

Frames of Representation, a festival of artistically and politically adventurous films mixing documentary and drama to tell stories from the world over, returns to the ICA this week from November 25 – December 4.

Curated by the ICA’s Italian Head of Cinema, Nico Marzano, 20 new films from 16 different countries will be shown, together with talks and performances, showcasing human experiences from around the world in fresh and unexpected ways, introducing us to lives that are rarely represented on screen, and most are films that you will see nowhere else.

The highlight of the festival is a day of conversations and screenings with a particular focus on current Italian filmmaking on Saturday 27 November, with contributions from three major directors: Gianfranco Rosi, Roberto Minervini, and Federica Di Giacomo, including a workshop with Minervini (director of the powerful film of African-American experience in the southern USA What We Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?) and a masterclass with Rosi (Sacro GRA, Fuocommare) will explore his prize-winning career all the way through to Notturno, his beautiful film of desperate lives in the Middle East, which will also be screened.

The festival will close on December 4 with another film by Italian directors, Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis’ Re Granchio, the epic, magical story of Italian emigrants to Argentina. Full festival programme and details here.